WATCH: Dry during the day, widespread snow arrives this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MIDWEEK STORM AND ITS IMPACTS ON CNY:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the southern counties of Central New York for late Wednesday afternoon into the start of Thursday. A winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of CNY for the evening into Thursday morning.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Wednesday stays dry through sunset across most of CNY

Storm is tracking farther north and as a result it appears more snow will fall for CNY Wednesday night

Heaviest snow stays just south and east of Syracuse Wednesday night

Steadiest, heaviest snow falls overnight Wednesday night into the predawn hours of Thursday

Dry air limits snowfall north of Syracuse

Snow tapers pretty quickly after sunrise Thursday morning

The Thursday morning commute will likely be a slick and sloppy one

WHAT WE ARE FINE TUNING:

The exact track of the coastal storm

How much dry air will limit snowfall north of Syracuse

WEDNESDAY:

The daytime is dry and cold for CNY. Any sun will fade behind increasing clouds during the day with highs between 25 and 30.

Snow will be overspreading Pennsylvania during the day and getting into the Southern Tier between 3 and 6 pm, but will stay south of CNY until after 6 or 7 pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some at least moderate snow will develop across much of CNY Wednesday night the way it looks now, including the Syracuse area. An accumulation of 4 to as much as 8 inches appears to be most likely now from the Finger lakes through the Syracuse area east into the Mohawk Valley

One of the variables we’ve watching closely, dry air in the lower atmosphere, is looking more and more likely to keep snow totals down north of Syracuse to the 1 to 4 inch or less range.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Catskills, Albany area, North-Central Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

As we watch the storm approach, we’ll watch for signs of the shift in its track. A shift a little farther north or south would have an impact on the tight gradient in expected snowfall. Stay tuned for updates through Wednesday as we continue to sift through new information coming in.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse, will move out pretty quickly after sunrise and we could even see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s.