WATCH: Dry for now, but rain isn’t too far away

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure sliding through the Ohio River Valley overnight will send clouds into CNY tonight and a bit of rain after midnight too. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

That aforementioned low pressure will inch its way to the Mid-Atlantic Coast by days end just south of New York State. What does this mean for us? There will be a few showers around in the morning, but the steadiest and heaviest rain looks to be with us during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. It’ll be a raw day with a morning high in the mid to upper 40s and a steady east-northeast wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

As temperatures fall back into the 30s to end Sunday into Sunday night, it looks like rain will mix with and change to a slushy snow over the higher terrain of Central New York. Some hilltops could wake up to a coating to two or three inches by Monday morning. Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation and possibly just snow mixing in with the rain at times Sunday night into Monday.

MONDAY:

The storm system affecting us Sunday into Sunday night will unfortunately remain close enough to the area to produce yet another raw day to kick off the new week. Monday will entail a brisk wind, temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s and some more rain showers mixed with snow, especially across the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The storm will finally pull far enough away late Monday/Monday night so that we will turn drier and have some nicer weather return to CNY for Tuesday.