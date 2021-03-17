WATCH: Dry this evening, but some rain is just around the corner

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower possible toward daybreak as a cold front nears. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY EVENING:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time.

Up through about sunrise we should be dry in Central New York. After 7 or 8 am though, rain moves into Central New York with the steadiest/heaviest rain expected to be around and south of NYS Thruway. The farther south across CNY you are the higher the chance is for rain. For areas east of Lake Ontario the rain will be lighter and end sooner compared to the rest of CNY. Watertown will likely see very little rain and turn drier by the mid to late afternoon.

A cold front will slide through Thursday morning and behind the front colder air will slowly ooze in during the afternoon which will likely lead to rain mixing with and then changing to wet snow by the late afternoon/evening. The rain to snow changeover would first occur over the higher terrain and then for all as it’s tapering off during the evening.

A minor slushy snow accumulation of a coating to a couple inches is possible late Thursday afternoon and evening, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse.

SNOWFALL FORECAST BETWEEN NOON THURSDAY AND 11PM THURSDAY NIGHT

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s during the morning/midday before readings fall into the mid to upper 30s for all by the evening rush.

OVERNIGHT THURSDAY:

The sky will clear out towards Friday morning with a brisk breeze and lows dropping into the low 20s which will probably lead to icy spots on untreated surfaces late Thursday night so be mindful of this if you will be out late Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

A strong area of high pressure will build in out of Canada to end the week and provide us with a nice but chilly day. A brisk wind out of the north between 10 and 20 mph won’t make the highs in the 30s feel any better either. Wind chills Friday will be in the teens and 20s!

Also, watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces when heading out to work and school Friday morning.

WEEKEND:

High pressure will continue to build in Friday night into Saturday and set us up for a long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Saturday and well into the 50s to near 60 Sunday with frosty starts both days.

By the way, spring officially starts at 5:37 am Saturday morning when the sun’s rays will be shining directly over the equator. That means about 12 hours of daylight will be occurring across the entire planet this weekend.

Also, there will be a nice view of the International Space Station during the evening hours over the weekend. Click here for more details.