WATCH: Enjoy the quiet weather as change is on our horizon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A warming trend will take place the next couple of days but keep the shovels handy as snow returns before the end of the week.

OVERNIGHT:

The quiet weather continues overnight. It won’t be as cold either as recent nights with lows dropping to the low teens and single digits (above zero!) under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY:

We’re starting off February with (finally) some milder temperatures! We end up above normal AND freezing with highs between 35 to 40°! Gusty southerly wind helps get those temperatures as high as they do, but it also makes it feel more like the 20s with the wind chill.

While it ends up mostly sunny Tuesday it might not be the bright sun we’ve gotten accustomed to the last couple of days. Some high clouds midday and afternoon will filter the sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

It doesn’t stop there; We should reach into at least the low 40s Wednesday, and it stays mainly dry Wednesday too with a steady southerly breeze. Don’t get used to it though. Temperatures will quickly tumble by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Some snow is likely, possibly significant, with an icy mix possibly accompanying the transition back to cold too Thursday into Friday. Click here to read some of the initial thoughts of the Storm Team about this return to winter weather.