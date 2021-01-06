WATCH: Tranquil with just few flurries around tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

After some evening flurries, there shouldn’t be much flurry activity overnight as drier air starts to come in more so. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and possibly a passing flurry or two to start the day should give way to at least a brighter sky if not some breaks of afternoon sun. It will remain a little brisk with a north-northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph as highs reach the low 30s, or seasonable.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Variable clouds and a little colder Thursday night with lows closer to 20 with drier air slowly oozing in from the north.

FRIDAY:

The weather stays uneventful to round out the week. We are even more hopeful for at least some sun to shine to end the week thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out enough to get those much needed rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with sun may struggle to reach 30.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.

WEEKEND:

It will stay tranquil into the weekend with some sun expected to shine with high pressure remaining firmly in control. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s through the weekend.

So if you have plans to go for a walk and get some fresh air or do some skiing it appears the weather will be quite cooperative. Enjoy the vitamin D from Mother Nature!

