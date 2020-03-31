WATCH: Few lingering showers and areas of drizzle this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Low pressure will continue to weaken and slowly pull away from the region today. This leaves us with lots of low level moisture in the form of plenty of low clouds and a few spotty showers and areas of drizzle the rest of today. Overall, though, today should be a drier day than Monday.

The sky will probably brighten, especially north of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid 40s to near 50 this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Drier air builds in as high pressure tries to nudge its way in from the northwest. This will lead to a bit of clearing late tonight and a cooler start to Wednesday. Lows by early Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Patience is key Wednesday. It’s still going to be quite cloudy to start with possibly a couple of lingering rain/snow showers around, but breaks of sun will develop more so as the day progresses. Highs will range from about 45 to 50 once again.

It will also turn a bit breezier during the day Wednesday as the pressure gradient tightens between high pressure to the northwest of us and an intensifying storm moves north off the East Coast.

THURSDAY:

A storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday. Unfortunately this will probably mean that clouds return late Wednesday night and especially Thursday.

There could be breaks of sun to start Thursday, but it appears that clouds could win out by the end of the day.

At this time, it looks like we will stay dry though. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s to near 50 with a pretty stiff, cool breeze too.