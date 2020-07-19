WATCH: Few more showers and storms tonight, but severe threat is low

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A cold front will move through Central New York late tonight/early Monday with a few more scattered showers and storms expected tonight.

The chances of any storm becoming severe tonight are quite low since the atmosphere is more stable thanks to the showers and storms that moved across CNY, especially the southern half of CNY. There could be gusty winds and heavy rain with any storm that develops tonight, but again the risk is low of anything more severe than that.

It will be pretty warm and muggy tonight too with lows between 70 and 75.

MONDAY:

There may be a lingering shower to start Monday, but overall we will dry out as the day progresses. It is looking more seasonably warm to start the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be some sunshine developing during the day too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Monday night will be partly cloudy and a much more comfy night for sleeping with the low dropping into the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will settle in from the west and provide us with a nice Tuesday. The sky will feature intervals of sun and it will be more seasonable without the high humidity too. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.

