WATCH: Few scattered showers/storms across parts of CNY this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

A trough/reinforcing cold front will swing through this evening with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly east of Lake Ontario and south and west of Syracuse through about 9 or 10 this evening.

Otherwise, it will be a quiet, refreshing night and certainly much better for sleeping compared to Friday night. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing push of cooler air settles into Central New Yok for the end of the weekend. Temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 for most Sunday which is a little below normal for this time of year.

This cooler air is also drier and that means our sky should be partly to mostly sunny.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will settle overhead Sunday night setting the stage for a cool, clear night with lows in the 40s to around 50. Yes, it will be a good night sleeping again and for a bonfire too!

NEXT WEEK:

The air mass over us to end the weekend will remain in place early next week. The strong June sun will modify the air so we will warm quickly day to day and by mid-week we will probably be up around at least 90 with more humidity too!