WATCH: Few scattered storms shift east during the evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area and expected to push a few scattered showers and storms through this evening. After 8 or 9 this evening the shower/storm activity should be exiting CNY thanks to the cold front sliding through. Any storm that develops will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and a bit of hail, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

OVERNIGHT:

It will turn a bit cooler and less humid during the overnight period with lows in the mid-60s and there could be areas of fog developing too.

By the way, if you’re up late (or early Wednesday morning), look up at the sky for a chance to see the Perseid Meteor shower! Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty good! It’s still going to be a warm day, but it won’t feel nearly as hot or humid. Any threat of rain should stay well south of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.