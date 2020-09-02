WATCH: Few showers/storm this evening followed by a drier overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

We are watching a weakening cold front approach CNY this evening and it’s expected to move through between about 7 and 10 this evening. Ahead and with the front there will be scattered showers and a few storms around through mid evening.

Any storm that develops through about sunset this evening will have the potential to become strong with gusty, possibly damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. We are not expecting widespread severe weather this evening, but a couple storms could be strong.

TONIGHT:

Any showers will taper from west to east Wednesday evening so that by about 9 or 10 most of the shower activity should be out of CNY. Also, watch out for areas of fog to develop late Wednesday night as winds settle and the sky clears some. Lows will be near 65.

THURSDAY:

It will be a little less muggy Thursday with more sun expected Thursday compared to what we see on Wednesday. Towards sunset Thursday evening there could be a shower/storm out ahead of another stronger cold front that will be moving through late Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be up near 85 before cooler changes take place to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will be possible late Thursday night as another cold front sweeps through. Lows will drop into the low 60s and it will turn less humid towards morning too.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be pretty windy and refreshingly cool with some sun and highs near 75 as a cool area of high pressure settles into the Northeast.

Click here for more details on the holiday weekend outlook.