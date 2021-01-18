WATCH: Few snow showers around tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Scattered snow showers/flurries will be around tonight with a coating to an inch of snow possible. Lows will be between 20 and 25.

Due to a band of moderate to heavy lake snow expected to develop Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night there is a Lake Snow Warning in effect east of Lake Ontario Tuesday through early Wednesday. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

Ahead of the next weak system, clipper, winds will turn more westerly and help instigate a band of lake snow during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday. This clipper will also produce scattered snow showers/flurries for the rest of CNY Tuesday.

It will be a little milder and more brisk Tuesday with highs near 35. Come the late afternoon and evening there is a chance that some of the lake snow off Lake Erie could stretch across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area. Be mindful that visibility could be reduced at times and it may get a little slick in spots too to round out Tuesday.

Most will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Tuesday, but east of Lake Ontario there could be upwards of 1 to 4”, especially in and around the Tug Hill.

SNOWFALL FORECAST ABOVE COVERS THE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY TIME FRAME

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A more significant band of lake snow will develop east of Lake Ontario Tuesday night and should shift south through the Syracuse area quickly sometime between about 6 and 9 am Wednesday. This band of snow will probably impact at least part of the Wednesday morning commute so you may want to give yourself a little extra time getting into work Wednesday. Stay tuned.

WEDNESDAY:

After the brief burst of moderate to heavy snow Wednesday morning between about 6 and 9 or 10 am across CNY, the weather should improve with maybe even a little sun if we are lucky appearing in the afternoon. A coating to 2” of snow is likely during the morning for most. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be down in the low to mid teens!

LATE WEEK:

Another clipper will race in Thursday into CNY with a brisk southwest flow ahead of it which will push temperatures up into the mid 30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see much accumulation but there should be at least 1 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill.

Some more lake snow looks to develop Thursday night into Friday east of the lake initially, but then east and southeast of Lake Ontario on Friday which could include the Syracuse area Friday/Friday night too. Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.