WATCH: Fog forms overnight; some sun and warm again Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The average high and low this time of year is in the low to mid 60s and 40s for CNY, but highs and lows the rest of this week will average a good 10 degrees above normal, especially the overnight lows!

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog and possibly a touch of mist/drizzle south of Syracuse tonight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week, especially in the afternoon. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!

By the way, lows under some clouds Thursday night will likely not drop much lower than 60, which is not far off the average high for this time of year!

COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND:

Lots of things going on this weekend around the area from Apple Fest in Lafayette to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, SU football game, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how’s the weather going to be over the weekend??

Currently, it appears much of the holiday weekend is going to be dry with the best chance of a few showers coming Sunday, but even that is in question somewhat. We are watching a weak system trying to move in from the west, while at the same time a wave of low pressure slides up the coast. As of now it appears the bulk of the moisture stays out of the area. Stay tuned for updates.

Regardless of whether or not we see a few showers Saturday night/Sunday, it will remain unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 for Saturday and Sunday. Columbus Day itself looks to be the warmest day with highs at least low to mid 70s!

By the way, the average high for CNY this weekend is in the low 60s.