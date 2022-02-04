WATCH: For most a quieter night Friday, for some lake effect returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Time to dig out as our winter storm winds down. The lighter, widespread snow of Friday is replaced by localized lake effect for tonight. This weekend looks great if you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the fresh snowfall.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

With our snowstorm pulling out of Central New York the focus shifts to some more localized lake effect Friday night.

Winds turn more northwesterly, and the areas of the most persistent snows end up in Wayne, Northern Cayuga and perhaps even western Onondaga Counties.

In the more persistent snows overnight, 2 to 5 inches are possible with locally higher totals.

Outside the main lake effect there will be clouds with just some flurries after sunset. Even with clouds, we think temperatures drop into the single digits.

WEEKEND:

There’s going to be a little bit of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity Saturday morning near and especially northwest of Syracuse. But other than that, the weather looks quiet and cold with some sun Saturday. For the fourth weekend in a row we will have a chilly Saturday. Only expect highs in the teens.

It turns more seasonable Sunday. With sunshine and a southerly breeze there could be some spots that end up near 30 degrees. This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc… Enjoy the fresh snow!