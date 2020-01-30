WATCH: Frigid morning with more sun Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

A good deal of sun will be with us thanks to an area of high pressure cresting overhead, but highs will likely remain in the upper 20s to maybe 30 if we see enough sun.

FRIDAY:

We should turn a bit milder for Friday with more clouds, but still a bit of sun should sneak through at times too. Highs should sneak into the low to mid 30s.

