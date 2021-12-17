WATCH: Get the timing and impact of wintry weather on CNY Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –After smashing a record high yesterday, cooler, more December-like air will be back by the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for anyone doing holiday shopping or travel. For those looking for some snow, your time comes this weekend.

SATURDAY:

There’s a storm moving in Saturday, but the temperatures are questionable for all snow. It’s all about location, location, location.

As of now, the best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of the Thruway where 3 to 6 inches is possible. From Syracuse south the possibility of a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain mean lower accumulations.

Saturday morning will likely start dry but there’s already some snow in the Southern Tier. This will push north during the morning. By midday, we’ll all see snow falling.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

During the afternoon, a wintry mix is expected to lift north from the Southern Tier. It doesn’t look like it will lift past the Thruway. The places with the best chance for ice accretion will be Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties during the afternoon and evening.

If you have plans to be out and about Saturday it is a very good idea to pull up the Live Doppler 9 app to see what kind of precipitation, you’ll be running into. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the shades of pink/purple on the radar because that indicated sleets and freezing rain. That is where the roads will be the slickest.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Then, late Saturday night the widespread precipitation moves east and our focus will shift to the potential of a band of accumulating lake snow possibly setting up near the Syracuse area west into Eastern Finger Lakes.

By the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Heading into the week preceding Christmas our weather goes quiet. A couple cold fronts swing through during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe with just a few snow showers and little if any accumulation.

In addition, it appears temperatures end will turn more seasonable as we expect highs generally in the 30s.