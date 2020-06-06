Watch: Gov. Cuomo holds daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver his daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.

To watch the live press conference, click on the video above. If you see the weather radar, it will automatically switch to the briefing closer to 11:30 a.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9