Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement at Moynihan Train Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in New York City. He was joined by officials to discuss the Moynihan Train Hall, set to open beside Penn Station January 1.
The Office of the Governor announced that a separate question and answer session on the state’s COVID response will take place later in the afternoon.
