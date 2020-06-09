WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla Local News Posted: Jun 9, 2020 / 10:55 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 9, 2020 / 10:55 AM EDT VALHALLA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is on the road again. On Tuesday, he’ll be at New York Medical College in Valhalla where he will give his daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App