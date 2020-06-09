WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Corning Inc. is receiving $204 million in federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer.

The investment will "significantly" expand. Corning's production of Valor® Glass vials that will be used for the rapid production and secure delivery of an upcoming coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and other critical drugs.