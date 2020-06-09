Interactive Maps

WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla

Local News
VALHALLA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is on the road again. On Tuesday, he’ll be at New York Medical College in Valhalla where he will give his daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. Click the player above to see what he has to say.

