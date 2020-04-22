WATCH: Gusty winds, flurries and cold under some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers and flurries will be slowly diminishing south of Syracuse this afternoon and early evening as high pressure and drier air continues to slowly build in. The drier air will yield some nice sunshine for all this afternoon, but despite the late April sun readings will struggle to rise into the lower 40s (the normal high is 60 degrees).

What will make the chill feel that much worse the rest of today will be the gusty west-northwest winds upwards of 40 mph at times producing wind chills in the 20s! Brrr!!

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy and it will be pretty cold once again tonight with lows between 25 and 30 as high pressure will keep us high and dry.

THURSDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the region on Thursday and provide more clouds and possibly a little rain Thursday afternoon that may even start as a bit of wet snow, especially across the hills. It will remain unseasonably chilly, but it will not be quite as chilly with much less wind compared to Wednesday. Highs are expected to make the mid to upper 40s.