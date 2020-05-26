WATCH: Hazy, hot and humid and dry for most this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

This afternoon will be quite steamy with a slight risk for a spotty pop up shower/storm possible during the afternoon and evening. It’s the hottest day of the year thus far and will likely be the first time we hit 90 or better this year!

The record high today is 90 set back in 2011 and there’s a good chance we will at least tie if not break it this afternoon! Feels like readings when combining the heat and humidity will be in the mid-90s, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

By the way, the last time Syracuse felt 90 degree heat was nearly 10 months ago back on July 30th of 2019.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be pretty stuffy without an air conditioner with lows dropping only into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky and just a slight risk for an isolated shower/storm during the evening.

WEDNESDAY:

A ridge of high pressure down at the ground and aloft will continue to keep us hot, humid and mainly dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine Wednesday. Once again there will be a very small chance for a spotty shower/storm to pop up during the afternoon and evening but most should not see a drop of rain. Highs will be up near 90 again! The record high Wednesday is 91 set way back in 1939!

Odds of showers and storms will be going up for the late week period as a cold front is slated to move into the region.