WATCH: Heat and humidity hangs on into Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

It’s a stuffy night with some clouds. With the humidity still quite high we don’t temperatures to drop much more. Lows in the low 70s are expected in Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

It’s another steamy day Thursday!

Highs soar to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again. This will send the feels-like readings well into the 90s to possibly as high as 100! For this reason, there is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of CNY, including Syracuse on Thursday. Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

A cold front approaches Thursday afternoon with some hazy sun but showers and storms remain rather scattered in nature.

FRIDAY:

We are hopeful for a mainly dry day to end the week in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. No big relief but it is somewhat cooler and less humid compliments of an area of high pressure nosing in from the north out of Southeastern Canada.

The major relief from heat and humidity will come towards the middle of next week.