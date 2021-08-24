WATCH: Heat on Wednesday along with the return of humidity

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure settles overhead overnight and provides the area with a mostly clear sky and thanks to slightly lower humidity levels the temperature is expected to drop into the 60s for all making for at least somewhat comfier night’s sleep without the AC.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday starts off mostly sunny but a bit more cloud cover probably mixes with the sun during the afternoon in advance of a trough of low pressure that could provide the area with a spotty shower/storm or two towards evening. Most, if not all of Wednesday looks to be dry at this point though so if you have pool and or beach plans you are looking good!

Highs warm to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again too which should send feel like readings well up into the 90s to possibly as high as 100! For this reason, there is a Heat Advisory in effect for much of CNY, including Syracuse on Wednesday. Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a stuffy Wednesday night with some clouds and just a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front approaches Thursday with some hazy sun and a slightly better chance of a few scattered showers and storms. It’s another steamy day too with highs near 90, and feel like readings expected to be well into the 90s.

FRIDAY:

We are hopeful for a dry day to end the week in the wake of Thursday’s cold front with somewhat cooler and less humid air probable compliments of an area of high pressure nosing in from the north out of Southeastern Canada. Stay tuned.