WATCH: Heating up under lots of sunshine this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure will slowly slide east of us as a warm front passes by to the north today. The warm front sliding north and east of us will unleash the heat and a bit more humidity on CNY this afternoon and even more so come Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a good deal of sun this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

It will not be as comfortable for sleeping tonight with some clouds working in, especially towards morning. There will be more humidity developing tonight too. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure just off the East Coast will help usher in hot and muggy air for Wednesday with some hazy sun and just a couple of spotty showers and storms expected amongst the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-90s with enough sun which will be in record territory! Click here for more details on the possible record heat.

Feel like readings Wednesday afternoon could reach 95 to 100! So be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you will be outside for extended period of time.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will move in late Wednesday night/early Thursday with some showers and storms. After the cold front moves through it will turn cooler and more comfy with a nice breeze for the last half of the week!