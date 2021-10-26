WATCH: Heavy rain tapers this evening across Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A Nor’easter off the New Jersey coast is soaking Central New York and most of the Northeast Tuesday. As of late Tuesday afternoon some spots have picked up close to 2 inches of rain. Have the raingear ready and be careful on the roads.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Heavy rain will taper to showers and drizzle this evening over Central New York. Even with lighter rain, there could be some additional flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas and also near smaller streams and creeks through just past sunset. Be mindful of this while you are travelling and don’t cross any road that is flooded.

Click here to get the latest on the flood warnings and advisories across the area.

Later this evening rain will be quick to diminish and the rest of the overnight is cloudy.

MIDWEEK:

Although slow moving, the coastal storm begins to make a jog to the south, then the east starting Tuesday night. We expect our rain to taper after midnight Tuesday night as this happens.

High pressure and drier air are trying to build in from Canada so look for sunshine to break out by Wednesday afternoon. Even with just a little sunshine our temperatures should manage to reach close to 60 degrees.

Sunshine and dry weather should be back for Thursday as well.

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again by late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way.