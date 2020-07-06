WATCH: Hot and a bit more humid with most staying dry this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 10th 90 degree day of the year on Monday afternoon passing the average number of 90+ degree days we feel all year! This is only the beginning of the hottest stretch of the year too!

THIS AFTERNOON:

Temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon for many with a bit more humidity making it feel less comfortable too. There’s a very slight risk for a spotty shower/storm well south and east of Syracuse during the afternoon and evening, otherwise don’t forget the sunscreen!

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be less comfortable under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

A bit more cloud cover will mix with the sun Tuesday. A spotty shower/storm or two is possible during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon as the humidity really ramps up. Feel like readings will range from 95 to 100 much of the afternoon and early evening which is why there’s a Heat Advisory in effect for many Tuesday. Click here for more details.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and expected to easily surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days over the coming days (average is 9). For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.