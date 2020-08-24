WATCH: Hot and muggy with a few scattered storms this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

We stay hot and muggy this afternoon with highs well into the 80s to around 90. If the temperature hits 90+ today in Syracuse it’ll be the 21st time this year! Still a few off from cracking the top 5 most 90 degree days in a year.

Amongst the heat and humidity a few widely scattered showers and storms will likely pop up again this afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Syracuse. These storms have the possibility (a low one at that) of being strong or severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. However, most of the day stays rain-free.

TONIGHT:

Another warm and muggy night will be felt in CNY tonight. A few showers and storms will be around in the evening and again towards Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. Lows will be near 70.

TUESDAY:

Changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through during the morning/midday. A few more showers and a storm or two will scoot through Central New York Tuesday morning and midday as that cold front races through the area.

The chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday is quite low, but any storm that does develop Tuesday morning and midday MAY contain a damaging wind gust and possibly hail.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in Tuesday afternoon/evening! Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s but readings will fall into the 70s to round out the day.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more active and warmer later in the week as we watch a warm front and tropical moisture from Laura. Stay tuned for updates.