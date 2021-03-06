WATCH: How much more lake snow falls tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

One last trough of low-pressure swings through Central New York this evening and that’s why the flare up in the lake snow during the evening hours. The lake snow this evening will sink south and taper to lighter snow showers and flurries by late this evening into the overnight south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Most will see nothing more than a coating to an inch or two, but some spots in the hills south and west of Syracuse could pick up 3 or 4 inches. Lows tonight will be in the teens.

SUNDAY:

With high pressure building in, more in the way of sun develops come Sunday afternoon, but there will likely still be some lingering lake flurries around, especially in the morning. High temperatures on Sunday will likely be stuck in the mid to upper 20s. A breeze between 5 and 15 mph will provide wind chills in the single digits to start the day and teens for the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure building in from the west will provide us a partly cloudy sky with lows within a few degrees of 10.

MONDAY:

A ridge of high pressure will be overhead Monday with more sunshine into the start of the afternoon. It will be a very cold, frosty start but readings will recover nicely as highs reach to near 40.

More clouds will work in later in the afternoon in advance of a weakening clipper riding along a warm front.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure builds in from the west during the day Tuesday and provides us with developing sunshine and an even milder day. Highs will be well into the 40s!

High pressure will slide east of us Tuesday night into Wednesday and we will feel a return flow out of the south-southwest leading to highs climbing well into the 50s to low 60s with enough sunshine on Wednesday!