Husband of Canastota woman stabbed to death charged with murder

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — George McDonald, the husband of the Canastota woman found dead in September, was arraigned in Madison County Court Thursday afternoon.

McDonald was indicted on 7 counts, with the highest being second-degree murder. Other charges include assault, aggravated criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, and one charge of criminal obstruction of breathing, which is a result of a prior incident that happened on September 7 between McDonald and Garrow-McDonald.

He has pled not guilty. Due to what the defense calls a minor criminal history, McDonald will be remanded without bail.

His wife, 19-year-old Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald, was the subject of a search after her family reported her missing on September 23. Days later, Garrow-McDonald’s body was found outside on North Main Street in Canastota, just half of a mile away from where she was last seen at the Dunkin Donuts on Peterboro Street.

McDonald was arrested on Friday, September 25 on an unrelated charge and has been held in Madison County Jail.

A press conference with Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert Mascari followed the arraignment. Mascari said it was a case of domestic violence but would not elaborate on McDonald’s possible motives for killing Garrow-McDonald. Mascari said all except one homicide in Madison County involved domestic violence.

Help is available for anyone experiencing domestic abuse. Visit VeraHouse.org for more information.