WATCH: Intervals of sun and comfortably warm this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure will be in control of the weather across CNY this afternoon but there will be more clouds than sun as a whole due to a little area of low pressure scooting just south of the area later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

TONIGHT:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower or two possible mainly south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes.

It will still be pretty comfortable with lows near 65 tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure to the northwest will produce more clouds than not and scattered showers and storms across CNY primarily for the second half of the day. It also turns muggier Wednesday with highs in the low to perhaps mid-80s. If we end up with enough sunshine a few of the storms Wednesday could end up on the strong side with gusty, damaging winds being the main threat.

More comfortable air and nicer weather should return late Thursday into Friday behind a cold front. Stay tuned for details.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.