WATCH: Intervals of sun and more seasonable this afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON:
High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. There may be a few high clouds approaching from the west in the afternoon.
Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.
TONIGHT:
The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will be in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY:
Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the late morning/midday time frame, otherwise it’s a dry day. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.
THURSDAY:
A more significant rainfall is expected Thursday as a cold front crawls from west to east across CNY. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and result in at least minor urban and small stream flooding.
