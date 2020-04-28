WATCH: Intervals of sun and more seasonable this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. There may be a few high clouds approaching from the west in the afternoon.

Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the late morning/midday time frame, otherwise it’s a dry day. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

THURSDAY:

A more significant rainfall is expected Thursday as a cold front crawls from west to east across CNY. Some of the rain could come down hard at times and result in at least minor urban and small stream flooding.