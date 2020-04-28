WATCH: Intervals of sun and more seasonable this afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. There may be a few high clouds approaching from the west in the afternoon.

Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight, but we should stay dry. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with just a few widely scattered showers passing through during the late morning/midday time frame, otherwise it’s a dry day. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

THURSDAY:

A more significant rainfall is expected Thursday as a cold front crawls from west to east across CNY.  Some of the rain could come down hard at times and result in at least minor urban and small stream flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected