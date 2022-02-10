SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While snow is melting most places, the Tug Hill will see some accumulation tonight. Get ready for a roller coaster ride with our temperatures…

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A band of lake snow continues east of Lake Ontario, but it moves steadily north out of the Tug Hill to Watertown where it weakens before daybreak Friday. In the most persistent snow, 2-4” of accumulation is likely by morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties through 4am Friday for the potential of accumulating snow that could make travel hazardous in the snow band.

For the rest of us it remains mainly cloudy as temperatures drop into the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Much of Friday is dry with a southerly breeze warming us up into the mid-40s again to end the week.

Some rain showers sneak into Northern New York in the afternoon then gradually work into Central New York during the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but upwards of a few inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Lows Friday night only drop into the low to mid 30s with a gusty southwesterly breeze.

WEEKEND:

Saturday starts in the 30s, but during the day temperatures likely fall into the 20s. The wind picks up too which will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected.

Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

Also, we are keeping an eye on a storm off the East Coast. As of Thursday evening, it still looks like this system is NOT going to impact our region, but we will let you know if something changes over the coming days.

Highs on Super Bowl Sunday struggle to get out of the teens across CNY, which is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!