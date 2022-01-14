WATCH: It is cold first then snow for CNY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Arctic air is settling in as we start the weekend but we will end it on a snowy note

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Temperatures continue to fall through the teens and into the single digits this evening. Wind chills will fall below zero…and keep falling with a persistent breeze.

Some lake effect flurries/light snow showers should also be around mainly west of Syracuse and I-81, south of Lake Ontario. A coating to an inch or two is possible by Saturday morning. The bigger story will be the bitter cold.

We stay in the freezer right into the weekend, but at least it’s mainly dry/quiet…Cold looks to peak Friday night through Saturday with temperatures dropping well below zero for many, including Syracuse Friday night. Lows should range from near 0 across the Finger Lakes where lake clouds and flurries persist to 5 to 10 below zero in the Syracuse area to 10 to 20 below zero north and east of Syracuse!!

A 10 to 15 mph north-northeast breeze Friday night into Saturday only accentuates the dangerous cold likely driving wind chills down into the teens and 20s below zero over the Finger Lakes and as much as 30 below from Syracuse east and north!! This kind of cold can cause frost bite on exposed skin in 15 minutes or less! Wind chill advisories/warnings have been issued because of this for most, if not all of CNY during this time frame.

SATURDAY:

Despite a fair amount of sunshine Syracuse north and east bound, highs on Saturday are only expected to top out in the low to mid-single digits! If you are going out, possibly to the SU basketball game, be sure to bundle up and limit your time outdoors.

With the cold air in places and a north-northeast wind there could be a little light lake effect snow near the Lake Ontario. Any accumulation would be a couple inches or less.

High pressure moves right over us Saturday evening, so look for winds to die down but with clear skies temperatures are quick to drop below zero again.

SUNDAY:

After another subzero, breath-taking cold night, -5 to -15 for many, Saturday night and start to Sunday, we do recover with highs closer to 20 Sunday under some more sunshine and lighter winds.

It is a dry day Sunday with any snow holding off until well after dark

The end of the holiday weekend is starting to come into better focus and is looking more and more like a nor’easter could impact the region.