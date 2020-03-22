WATCH: It’s been awhile, but snow returns toward morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Most of tonight looks dry, but clouds increase, especially after midnight, in advance of the next weather maker.

An area of low pressure slides south of New York State and transfers its energy to a new storm near the coast. This will result in some wet snow developing towards Monday morning lasting through Monday.

MONDAY:

Snow Monday morning will probably mix with if not change to rain Monday afternoon as temperatures warm, especially over lower elevations. There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how warm we get Monday which will dictate when this change in precipitation type occurs.

Higher elevations will see the most accumulation of snow Monday. We’re thinking a slushy 2 to 4 or 5” at this point.  For many, including the Syracuse area it looks like accumulations of a couple inches or less and if temperatures are at or above freezing during the day, which it looks like they will be for the most part, roads should end up wet and not snowy or icy.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Northern Oneida counties. It will go into effect at 3 a.m. Monday and continue until midnight Monday night. Watch for slippery roads in these locations, especially across the hills.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Any snow and rain lingering to start Monday night will taper off during the night as the storm system departs the East Coast. Lows will drop to between 30 and 35.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will give way to breaks of sun Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonable well into the 40s.

