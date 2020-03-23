WATCH: It’s been awhile, but the snow is back today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

We’re starting off the day with some snow showers. The snow will mix if not change to rain this afternoon as temperatures warm, especially over lower elevations. There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how warm we get Monday which will dictate when this change in precipitation type occurs.

If you’re thinking “WHAT? It’s Spring! No more snow!”, Syracuse has had measurable snow after the start of Spring 67 out of the last 69 years (since 1950). That’s 97% of the years. It’s not unheard of and actually is expected.

Higher elevations will see the most accumulation of snow Monday. We’re thinking a slushy 2 to 4 or 5” at this point. For many, including the Syracuse area it looks like accumulations of a couple inches or less and if temperatures are at or above freezing during the day, which it looks like they will be for the most part, roads should end up wet and not snowy or icy.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Northern Oneida counties. It will remain in effect until midnight Monday night. Watch for slippery roads in these locations, especially across the hills.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Any snow and rain lingering to start Monday night will taper off during the night as the storm system departs the East Coast. Lows will drop to between 30 and 35.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will give way to breaks of sun Tuesday afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonable well into the 40s.