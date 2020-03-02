WATCH: Just a little snow tonight and pretty mild too

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

It will be a milder night with a bit of snow/mix possible after 8 this evening thanks to a warm front. There could be a coating to an inch of snow tonight, especially north and east of Syracuse. Lows will drop into the mid-20s to around 30 this evening before rising into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Monday.

MONDAY:

A few rain showers will be moving through to start the day with a bit of a wintry mix possible before 8 or 9 am east of Syracuse and 81. More numerous rain showers will build in later in the afternoon into the evening commute, but it will be a very mild day thanks to a south-southwest breeze pushing temperatures into the low 50s for many.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will swing through Monday night with some evening rain followed by cooler, drier overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Much of Tuesday looks dry and still pretty mild, but after 2 or 3 pm a wave of low pressure riding along Monday night’s cold front will produce some rain across the region as it slides through into Tuesday night. Rain may even end as a bit of snow, mainly over the hills Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be near 45.

It turns more seasonable midweek and mainly dry too the way it looks now.  

