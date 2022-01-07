WATCH: Lake effect ends overnight but our next impactful weather is not snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow accumulated to more than a foot for our neighbors to the north and west Thursday. It was our turn Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow tapers to flurries Friday night as drier pushes in with high pressure building in from the west. An inch or less of snow is expected overnight before the snow tapers and more cold sets in.

Temperatures are cold, especially where there is clearing. Areas north of Syracuse could dip below zero! Others will be in the single digits to low teens with some lingering lake clouds.

SATURDAY:

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with light winds! Lake effect clouds may be a bit stubborn at first, but they should make way to plenty of sunshine by midday.

Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures remain below freezing Saturday night and problems occur for parts of Central New York as precipitation moves back in. While we are cold at ground level, temperatures aloft are above freezing so when the precipitation arrives after midnight it will freeze on surfaces causing freezing rain.

While just a light glaze occurs in the Syracuse area, the icing could be more substantial south and east of Syracuse. By Sunday morning there could be a tenth to three tenths of an inch of ice on sidewalks, trees and power lines. This could cause some isolated power outages.

SUNDAY:

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind, milder air which changes the freezing rain to just rain showers and later in the day some snow showers. Highs on Saturday should remain the 20s, while highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.

The warmth won’t last as there is an arctic chill in store to start next week.