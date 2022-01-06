WATCH: Lake effect on the move for Friday; what can Syracuse expect?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow accumulated to more than a foot for our neighbors to the north and west. Now lake effect will give some new areas the potential for some accumulating snow.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A couple more inches of snow is expected east-northeast of Lake Ontario between Watertown and Pulaski overnight as lake effect snow weakens off the lake.

Meanwhile a nor’easter quickly spins up down near the Mid-Atlantic states, and races south of the Southern New England shore on Friday. It still looks like this storm just grazes Central New York with minimal impact overnight. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s tonight with some light snow showers.

FRIDAY:

The air aloft is still rather cold Friday and expected to turn colder during the day with the passage of a reinforcing cold front Friday morning. Behind this cold front, the winds turn more northwesterly. That means lake effect snow showers and even squalls drift into the Syracuse area during the late morning and right into the evening commute.

We likely won’t see much snow from the East Coast storm, but it does look like Lake Ontario will provide us with accumulating snow to end the week.

About 2 to 6 inches for many, including the Syracuse area. Locally higher amounts are possible across parts of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties.

Winds will also be gusting to 30 to 35 mph at times Friday afternoon likely leading to at least a limited amount of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could be locally treacherous so use caution.

This wind will add to the tricky travel and produce wind chills in the teens too.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow tapers to flurries Friday night as drier pushes in with high pressure building in from the west. An additional light accumulation of snow is expected Friday night before the snow tapers and more cold sets in.

WEEKEND:

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with some sunshine and light winds! Yes, that’s right! Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind, milder air and some rain and a wintry mix possible in spots, especially north and east of Syracuse Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday should remain the 20s, while highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.