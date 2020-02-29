WATCH: Lake effect persists, but much lighter Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Expect periods of snow showers throughout the day Saturday. After midday Saturday there won’t be much more in the way of accumulation. It’s still cold and breezy (winds gust to 25 mph), but not nearly as windy as it’s been. Temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees.

There are signs that the lake effect could flare up one last time Saturday night as lower level winds become better aligned. Localized totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible southeast of Lake Ontario Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is a quiet day.

After a few morning flurries it is dry and there should be some sun in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south. More importantly, the winds are expected to be lighter.