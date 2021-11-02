WATCH: Lake effect rain and snow stays north of Syracuse tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A chilly westerly wind produces a band of lake effect rain and snow tonight into Wednesday. Tonight, into the start of Wednesday the band of lake effect rain and snow is east of Lake Ontario across Oswego, Southern Jefferson, Lewis and Northern Oneida counties. Across the higher terrain in and around the Tug Hill and Southwestern Adirondacks about 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible by 8 or 9 am Wednesday!

A trough of low pressure swings through Wednesday morning and pushes the band of lake effect rain and snow to the south into the Syracuse area. The band of snow and rain breaks up and lingers Wednesday afternoon before trying to redevelop just north of Syracuse east-southeast of Lake Ontario Wednesday night.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most of CNY, including Syracuse, but a slushy coating to an inch of snow is possible over the hills, mainly on grassy surfaces, south of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday will likely not reach 50 for the first time since April 22nd!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect rain and snow is expected to redevelop just to the north of Syracuse Wednesday evening and be primarily up across Oswego, Northern Oneida, Lewis and Southern Jefferson counties much of the overnight.

Most see no snow Wednesday night, but a light accumulation is possible over the higher terrain in the aforementioned areas.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday night with some frost likely outside the lake effect clouds and showers.

LATE WEEK:

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected, mainly north of Syracuse Thursday into Thursday night with a light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain.

Highs Thursday are expected to once again be in the mid-40s.

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50 under more in the way of sunshine.