WATCH: Lake effect showers overnight followed by a cool Friday

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Behind a cold front, a cool northwest flow is expected to produce lake clouds and a few showers overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The air is going to turn drier thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the west Friday afternoon. This allows more sun to shine and it shuts off the lake effect.

It’ll look and feel like fall to round out the week with highs struggling to reach 70, which means most of the day will be spent in the 60s. Grab that fleece/hoodie!

WEEKEND:

The weekend is looking good to start! We may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday though.

All in all, it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

Highs both days should be well into the 70s to near 80 which is at or a bit above average.