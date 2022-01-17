WATCH: Lake effect snow develops, who ends up with the most tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Our winter storm is heading into New England as we transition to lake effect snow overnight.

KEY POINTS:

Widespread snow winds down this evening

More localized lake effect overnight,

Watch for blowing and drifting snow tonight

MONDAY EVENING:

Winds are northwesterly and gusting over 30 mph leading to blowing and drifting snow

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

The Monday evening commute may be a slow go too, especially if we get a burst of snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to more localized lake effect Monday night.

Winter Storm Warnings are now only in effect for areas east of Lake Ontario through the evening but new Winter Weather Advisories are up southeast of Lake Ontario for localized lake effect tonight.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Northwest winds will be gusting to past 30 mph Monday night. This will keep producing some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 3 to 5 inches of additional snow is possible after 7 pm his evening in the most persistent lake snows, generally south and west of downtown Syracuse.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as Saturday, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect is expected to linger at least through lunch time with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely start at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.