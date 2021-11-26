WATCH: Lake effect snow for CNY tonight. How much can you expect?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Lake effect snow and gusty winds make getting around Central New York difficult at times this evening overnight. Expect snow squall-like weather with low visibility and slippery roads as the snow and wind pick up.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for much of CNY through the start of Saturday.

Snow and the wind will pick up in intensity Friday evening which will make traveling around the Syracuse area and most of Central New York tricky.

As you travel in and around CNY, watch for changeable road conditions because of the falling and some blowing/drifting snow thanks to the 15 to 30+ mph gusty winds.

In the evening, snow showers are primarily around Syracuse and areas southeast of Lake Ontario. If you’re going to any tree lighting ceremonies, you’re going to want the hats, gloves, heavy jackets and hot cocoa. It is still blustery which means wind chills are dropping into the teens. At least the snow will make it look festive!

Some lake snow persists Friday night, but is most persistent in the hills south of Syracuse into the overnight. We expect total accumulations of about 2 to 4 inches for most areas, including Syracuse, with the higher totals of 4 inches or greater occurring over the hills south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill Plateau.

Lows Friday night drop into the mid-20s with some limited blowing and drifting snow.

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Friday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.

WEEKEND:

Lake snow lingers Saturday but tends to taper as the day progresses. There could be a coating to an inch of new snow Saturday morning, especially across the hills but that should be about it.

Outside of the lake effect it’ll actually be a sunny at times, yet chilly and breezy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, but it feels like the teens and 20s all day long. Bundle up!

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, an Alberta Clipper scoots just to our south Sunday and MAY produce a light accumulating snow to end the weekend. Winds will be lighter and highs once again remain unseasonably chilly in the low to mid 30s. By the way, the average high for late November is in the low to mid-40s.

At this point, the snow that probably impacts CNY Sunday into Sunday night does not look to be too significant, but could cause roads, especially side streets, to get a little slick Sunday afternoon and night.