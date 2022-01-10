WATCH: Lake effect snow on the move tonight; who sees the most snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow will continue to pummel Oswego and Oneida counties today where 1—2 feet of snow in the hardest hit areas are expected. But, if you’re not in the lake effect belt, you’re feeling the bitter cold.

MONDAY NIGHT:

An arctic cold front drops south through Central New York quickly tonight sometime between about 7 and 10 pm with a burst of heavy snow (near whiteout conditions) for Syracuse and the Finger Lakes.

The snow will be heaviest this evening while the lake effect is north of Syracuse. After sunset there could be an additional 4 to 8 inches over Oswego and Western Oneida Counties.

A quick 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with the front, followed by a spray, or multiple bands of lake snow developing overnight near and west of Syracuse and the I-81 corridor. Another 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible which will bring the total to about 2-4” by Tuesday morning with some locally heavier totals west of Syracuse.

It will turn bitterly cold too with lows dropping to or below 0°.

Factor that in with a 10 to 15 mph breeze, and the wind chills are going to be dangerously low between about -20 and -10 for many late Monday night through much of Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

An additional light snow accumulation is expected Tuesday morning around and west of Syracuse with snow covered slick roads expected too, as salt doesn’t really work as well when temperatures are below 10 degrees. So, as you head out to work or school Tuesday morning be sure to bundle up and walk and drive safely!

Highs on Tuesday should climb to only around 10 degrees. Even though it’s sunny, it will not help warm us up at all. The wind becomes lighter too by the afternoon.

It thankfully looks quiet, and much milder/more tolerable midweek.