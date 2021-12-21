WATCH: Lake effect snow returns later Wednesday; who will see the most snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to winter CNY! The official start of the winter season occurred this morning at 10:59 am in the Northern Hemisphere. This is when the sun’s direct rays were shining directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

It also equates to our shortest day of the year. We gain just a few seconds of daylight Wednesday, but each day gets a little longer every day between then and the first day of Summer!

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered mainly snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday for most, but upwards 2 to 3 inches is possible around the Tug Hill thanks to a band of lake effect snow developing in the wake of the front during the afternoon east of the lake.

Highs on Wednesday are in the mid 30s before dropping into the low to low 30s during the afternoon. Plus, brisk west-northwest winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The band of lake snow that develops Wednesday afternoon east of Lake Ontario drops south and west late Wednesday afternoon and evening and should be located for much of Wednesday night near and especially south and west of Syracuse.

Two to four inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows near and just south and west of Syracuse. Best chances for a few inches of snow Wednesday night look to be somewhere between Auburn and the Syracuse area. Roads in and around the lake snow will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy too with reduced visibility at times too.

Elsewhere across Central New York Wednesday night look for a couple inches or less from snow showers.

Lows drop into the mid-20s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake effect snow is winding down Thursday morning, but clouds remain rather stubborn the rest of the day. We can’t rule out some peeks of sun, but it looks like clouds have the upper hand.

Temperatures a re seasonably chilly in the low 30s for most.

FRIDAY:

Weather is mainly quiet on Christmas Eve Day with maybe some residual flurries to kick off Friday in spots. All in all, it’s a good day for travel across CNY. Highs on Friday top out well into the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation our way later Friday night into Christmas Day, but unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas it does not look too good for most in CNY at this point.

It appears that any wintry mix and snow that may occur at the onset of precipitation Friday night, especially north and east of Syracuse likely turns to a little light rain and or drizzle for Christmas Day for most.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing snow on the ground Christmas Day will be up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and North Country. Keep your fingers cross and dreaming of that White Christmas in the meantime. At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to family’s on Christmas Day across the region.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low 40s or so, followed by a colder and brisk Sunday with highs back into the 30s with at least a little snow possible to end the weekend.