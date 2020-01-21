WATCH: Lake effect snow showers end, quiet through midweek

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

The weather should be pretty uneventful Tuesday other than some lake snow showers developing east of Lake Ontario late Tuesday morning into the afternoon.  

There will also be some sun fading behind increasing clouds during the midday and afternoon hours. Those clouds and any snow showers are due to milder air to our west trying to move east into the Northeast.

Down at the ground this warm air won’t be here Tuesday.  Highs will be in the mid 20s in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The area of high pressure building in early this week will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the mid-30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free mid to late this week too!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected