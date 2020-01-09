WATCH: Lake effect winds down overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Colder air continues to move into central New York this evening on gusty northwest winds. Lake effect has moved out of Syracuse but is still impacting areas south and west of the city.

Where lake effect is still falling roads will be snow covered and slick at times due to falling and blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40 mph from the west-northwest. The gusty winds will also produce near whiteout conditions at times especially in open areas so be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. So be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination if you will be traveling.

As lake effect continues to weaken overnight, we expect just an additional inch or two in the most persistent snow.

When you combine the gusty winds and the colder air temperatures, wind chill temperatures will be as cold as the single digits to possibly 0 at times tonight.

Snow showers and squalls slowly wind down overnight as high pressure builds in from the west late tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens for most, but colder single digits will be felt north and east of Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

It’ll be a frigid wakeup Thursday morning! Single digits and teens, but thankfully there will not be too much wind to provide even colder feel like readings.

High pressure that builds in late tonight will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably under some sun.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return Friday and is with us for much of the weather.

