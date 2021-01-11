WATCH: Lake flakes for a few, but not most tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Tonight through Tuesday, most areas will remain essentially dry under a mainly cloudy sky, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario between about Pulaski and Watertown will likely see limited lake effect snow showers and flurries during this period.

A coating to an inch or two of snow is expected tonight in the Pulaski Watertown corridor, and there could be another coating to an inch or two Tuesday too in the same general area, especially over the Tug Hill, but nothing too significant is expected.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH THE START OF TUESDAY

Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 20s and highs Tuesday well be in the mid 30s, which is pretty mild heading into the coldest time of the year climatologically speaking.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Another weak trough will scoot through Tuesday evening with a few snow showers and flurries with little to no accumulation expected. A bit more light lake snow will likely occur across Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties where there could be another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow.

WEDNESDAY:

The weather looks quiet for most under a mostly cloudy sky midweek. There could be a few more snow showers off the east end of the lake, but all in all it should be quiet and fairly mild as highs get up close to 40.

