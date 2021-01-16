WATCH: Lake snow accumulates north of Syracuse area tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the counties east of Lake Ontario through Sunday. Locally parts of the Tug Hill could end up with a foot to a foot and a half of snow by the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT/SUNDAY:

With cold enough air in place on a west to occasionally west-northwest wind, lake snow will continue affect areas primarily east of Lake Ontario, but should shift southeast of the lake at times into the Syracuse area possibly Sunday morning/early afternoon. The most significant snow is expected to stay north of Syracuse through Sunday for the most part.

An additional 4 to 8” with locally higher amounts will be possible tonight in and around the Tug Hill, while lesser amounts are expected closer to the lake between the Rt. 104 corridor to Watertown due to milder temperatures over the lower terrain near the lake. Most, including the Syracuse area will see little to no snow accumulation tonight.

SNOWFALL MAP ABOVE IS NEW SNOWFALL BETWEEN 7PM SATURDAY THROUGH 7AM SUNDAY

On Sunday, another 2 to as much as 4 or 5 inches is expected in and around the Tug Hill, but only a coating to an inch or two is possible across the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area.

In addition, the wind picks up tonight into Sunday and will be gusty at times, something we have yet to see this month of January. Wind chills the rest of the weekend will be in the 20s for the rest of the weekend so be sure to dress warm if you will be out and about.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A reinforcing cold front will be slowly dropping in from the north and push a band of lake snow that will redevelop Sunday evening east of Lake Ontario to the south towards Monday morning. Additional accumulations of snow are expected for many, including Syracuse by sunrise Monday morning.

MONDAY:

Some lake effect snow will be around for many to start Martin Luther King Jr. Day and this may make for a somewhat slick/sloppy ride into work Monday morning. Lake snow showers will taper to flurries for the afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in from the west though so the evening commute should not be an issue.

Another minor accumulation of snow will be probable Monday with most of the snow falling in the morning. It will be colder for the holiday with highs close to 30 and wind chills in the teens and 20s.



Yes, it’s actually going to start looking and feeling more like winter around here the rest of the weekend into the upcoming week!