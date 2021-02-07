WATCH: How much snow will you wake up to Monday?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

In the wake of a cold front that moved through Sunday afternoon, colder air will return and will produce some lake snow tonight. Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect for Oswego and Northern Cayuga until 1pm Monday.

Upwards of 3 to 7”, if not a bit more in the most persistent snow bands, is expected. Up to a few inches are possible in northern Onondaga county as well, mainly around and north of Rt. 31. Travel north of Syracuse tonight will probably become more challenging with low visibility at times and deteriorating road conditions during the evening into the overnight as the lake snow gets better organized.

Outside the lake snow little to no snow will fall and it will be brisk and cold with lows in the single digits to low teens.

MONDAY:

Any lingering lake snow north of Syracuse in Oswego County will lift farther north and slowly dissipate during the midday and afternoon hours with high pressure briefly building in Monday. There could be another 2 to 5 inches or so of snow east of the lake Monday morning otherwise it looks like a quiet and cold Monday with some sun. Highs will range from 20 to 25.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another weak system will race at us late Monday night into Tuesday with another shot of light to moderate snow for all expected. Snowfall amounts will not be great, but 1 to 4 inches is expected which will likely make for somewhat slick travel possibly on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.