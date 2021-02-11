Watch, learn, count, and celebrate feathered friends this weekend in the Great Backyard Bird Count

(WSYR-TV) — This weekend, people from around the world will be peeping on our feathered friends, participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC).

GBBC is a four-day event where people watch, learn about, count, and celebrate birds. Participants are encouraged to count birds and submit a list of the birds they see in their favorite places. Lists can be submitted to be part of a global movement to better understand how bird populations are doing.

Participating is easy, fun to do, and can be done anywhere you find birds. Simply watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once over the four-day period, from February 12 to February 15, and report what you see. Participants’ observations will be shared with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada.

Cornell’s free Merlin Bird ID app will help participants ID a bird and report the sighting. Check out this guide for full Merlin instructions. Participants could also use eBird to report sightings. Just enter your sightings via the eBird Mobile app or via the website.

So this weekend, you’re invited to take a little time out and celebrate the fluttering, wondrous creatures in your own backyard. Learn more about GBBC by clicking here.

Due to COVID-19, participants are encouraged to follow their area’s regulations and guidelines by socially distancing and wearing face coverings while bird watching.

Share your photos with us! We’d love to see which birds you capture on camera this weekend. Upload your pictures to the gallery below.